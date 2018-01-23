Sports

Maryland nabs Canada as new offensive coordinator

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 05:33 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Matt Canada has been hired as Maryland's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Canada spent last season working the same positions with Louisiana State. He replaces Walt Bell, who left for Florida State.

Canada was named Tuesday by Maryland coach DJ Durkin, who said, "Matt has a unique ability to utilize any and all types of personnel, and still produce extremely explosive offenses."

Before working at LSU, Canada spent one year at Pittsburgh, where he led an offense that set school records for points in a season and points per game.

Canada previously worked at North Carolina State, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois and Indiana.

Also on Tuesday, Durkin promoted Chris Beatty to co-offensive coordinator. Beatty was associate head coach and wide receivers coach.

