Fernando Alonso, of Spain, waves to fans as he signs autographs for before the IMSA 24-hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux AP Photo
Tire issues knock Wayne Taylor Racing out of Rolex

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer

January 28, 2018 05:49 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

A slew of tire problems cost Wayne Taylor Racing a chance to defend its victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The team had multiple problems with the right rear tire on its Cadillac DPi and after yet another blown tire caused too much damage to repair on the car, the team retired from the race early Sunday morning. Wayne Taylor Racing team manager Travis Houge said the decision was "for the safety of our drivers."

The twice-round-the-clock endurance race around Daytona International Speedway became one of attrition overnight.

The Cadillac owned by Action Express Racing is the only car on the lead lap. Both of the Acura's owned by Roger Penske are out of contention for overall victory.

