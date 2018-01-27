Sports

Towns 30, Harvard tops Brown 86-77, unbeaten in Ivy League

The Associated Press

January 27, 2018 05:43 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Seth Towns scored a career-high 30 points, Bryce Aiken was 11 of 12 at the free-throw line and Harvard remained undefeated in Ivy League play, defeating Brown 86-77 Saturday night.

Towns made 11 of 19 shots and was 4-for-4 on shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Harvard made 25 baskets in all and was 11 of 18 from 3 (61 percent). Aiken finished with 18 points and was 8 of 8 at the line in the last seven minutes after Brown came as close as 64-59 on a Zach Hunsaker 3-pointer.

Towns is the second Harvard player to reach 30 points this season, Aiken was the other. Towns has established career-high scores in the last two games, scoring 26 against Dartmouth

The Crimson (9-10) are 4-0 in the Ivy League, while Penn is 3-0. The first of two meetings between the teams is Feb. 10.

Desmond Cambridge scored 22 points and Brandon Anderson 19 for Brown (9-8, 2-2).

