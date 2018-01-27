Sports

Draper delivers in OT, North Texas tops Florida Int'l 69-67

The Associated Press

January 27, 2018 05:43 PM

DENTON, Texas

DJ Draper drilled a 3-pointer with three seconds left in overtime to lift North Texas to a 69-67 win over Florida International Saturday to keep the Mean Green in the hunt for a first-round bye in the Conference USA tournament.

Now with back-to-back wins over Florida Atlantic and Florida International, North Texas is in sixth place in conference. The top four teams get a first-round bye.

Eric Lockett drove for a layup with 30 seconds left to tie the game at 61-61 and force the extra period. Brian Beard Jr. gave the Panthers a 67-65 lead with 1:44 left. Tope Arikawe cut the deficit to one with the second of two free throws.

Florida International turned the ball over twice in the final 1:05 of overtime and Beard missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Ryan Woolridge finished with 21 points and six assists while Roosevelt Smart added 16 points and Zachary Simmons grabbed 12 rebounds for North Texas (12-10, 5-4).

Lockett finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds and Beard added another 22 points and dished four assists for Florida International (9-13, 3-6).

