Villanova's Jalen Brunson steals the ball as Marquette's Markus Howard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Villanova's Jalen Brunson steals the ball as Marquette's Markus Howard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Milwaukee. Tom Lynn AP Photo
Villanova's Jalen Brunson steals the ball as Marquette's Markus Howard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Milwaukee. Tom Lynn AP Photo

Sports

No. 1 Villanova holds on to beat Marquette 85-82

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 05:47 PM

MILWAUKEE

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points despite leaving briefly with a left ankle injury, Donte DiVincenzo added 23 and top-ranked Villanova beat Marquette 85-82 on Sunday.

Last year, Marquette upset then-No. 1 Villanova in Milwaukee.

DiVincenzo's putback off a missed 3 with 15 seconds to go gave Villanova (20-1, 7-1 Big East) a five-point lead. Andrew Rowsey led Marquette (13-8, 4-5) with 27 points, including a deep 3 from the wing that pulled the Golden Eagles to 83-80 with 1:30 left.

No. 3 PURDUE 74, INDIANA 67

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Isaac Haas matched his career high with 26 points, Vincent Edwards added 19 and Purdue held off Indiana for its school-record 17th consecutive victory.

The Boilermakers (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten) extended the nation's longest active winning streak with their 12th straight conference victory, also a school record. Purdue hasn't lost since Nov. 23.

Juwan Morgan had 24 points and seven rebounds, and Robert Johnson finished with 21 points and six assists to lead Indiana (12-10, 5-5).

No. 6 MICHIGAN STATE 74, MARYLAND 68

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Joshua Langford scored 19 points and Michigan State beat Maryland for coach coach Tom Izzo's straight 20-win season.

Down by 13 at halftime, Michigan State (20-3, 8-2 Big Ten) outscoreed the Terrapins 20-4 in the opening 5 1/2 minutes and held on for its fourth straight victory. Izzo has 18 20-win seasons at Michigan State, missing the plateau only once since 2003-04.

Kevin Huerter led Maryland (15-8, 4-6) with 17 points.

No. 17 WICHITA STATE 90, TULSA 71

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Austin Reaves hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and scored all of his career-high 23 points before halftime to lead Wichita State.

Reaves made his first seven 3-point attempts. He finished 7 of 11 from outside the arc.

Shaquille Morris scored 20 points for Wichita State (17-4, 7-2 American Athletic Conference).

Corey Henderson, a transfer from Wichita State, scored 28 points for Tulsa (11-10, 4-5).

No. 18 CLEMSON 72, GEORGIA TECH 70

ATLANTA (AP) — Gabe DeVoe scored a career-high 25 points, Marcquise Reed hit a decisive layup in the closing seconds and Clemson held off Georgia Tech.

The Tigers (17-4, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a three-game road losing streak. They took their first lead on Elijah Thomas' three-point play early in the second half and didn't trail again even though Georgia Tech tied it at 70-all on two free throws by Josh Okogie with 41.2 seconds remaining.

Okogie finished with 26 points for Georgia Tech (10-11, 3-5).

  Comments  