Did UW just land a “national recruit” in the making for its 2019 class?

Washington’s 2019 recruiting class might only have three commits but its latest member appears to be a notable addition with a bit of promise.
Cameron Davis, a consensus three-star running back, tweeted Sunday afternoon he pledged to the Huskies. He joins four-star quarterback and Graham-Kapowsin star Dylan Morris and Rainier Beach three-star offensive tackle Nathaniel Kalepo.
Davis, who is listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, ran 114 times for 1,066 yards and 20 touchdowns last season at Upland (Calif.). He guided the Highlanders to a 12-1 record.
Rivals considers Davis to be the No. 34 running back in the nation and the No. 50 in California. 247 Sports rates Davis as the No. 35 back in America and the 63rd best player in the state.
He first landed on UW’s radar last July at the school’s Rising Stars’ camp, according to Rivals.
247 Sports profiled Davis in early November and stated he could project as a “national recruit.” The recruiting outlet also noted Davis was one of California’s “most explosive players” and could see his recruitment take off.
He told 247 at the time that the Huskies were his top choice.
“Washington has offered me and I like their program a lot,” Davis said in the 247 report. “That’s my top school right now and I have a really good relationship with (running backs coach Keith Bhonapha) ... and coach (Chris Petersen) as well.
“I’ve been trying to get up for a game this year ... They’re recruiting me hard and I like the direction the program is going in.”
Adding Davis gives the Huskies at least three options for the 2019 season.
UW loses senior Myles Gaskin but will be able to pair Davis with Salvon Ahmed and Richard Newton. Ahmed will be a junior going into 2019 while Newton, a three-star signee, will be a sophomore.
