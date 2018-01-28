Sports

K-Rod signs minor league deal with Phillies

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 05:56 PM

PHILADELPHIA

The Phillies have signed six-time All-Star closer Francisco Rodriguez to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

K-Rod ranks fourth on the career list with 437 saves, including the single-season record of 62 in 2008 for the Angels. But the 36-year-old right-hander is coming off his worst season in the majors. He had a 7.82 ERA in 28 appearances with Detroit last season.

Rodriguez was 44 for 49 in save chances just two years ago. He gives Philadelphia another option in the late innings along with Hector Neris and Pat Neshek.

Rodriguez has a 2.86 career ERA in 948 games with 1,142 strikeouts in 976 innings. The Phillies are his sixth team in 17 seasons.

