Historic LA venue renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum

FILE - In this April 8, 1993, file photo shows the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during extensive reconstruction of the field and seating areas. The historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum. Opened in 1923, the stadium hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics and will see the games again in 2028. It also serves as the temporary home of the NFL's Rams since their return from St. Louis and is a past home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the former Los Angeles Raiders and the UCLA Bruins. The Coliseum once seated more than 100,000 spectators and now seats 93,600. Renovation will reduce that to 77,500. Bob Galbraith, File AP Photo