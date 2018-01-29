FILE - In this April 8, 1993, file photo shows the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during extensive reconstruction of the field and seating areas. The historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum. Opened in 1923, the stadium hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics and will see the games again in 2028. It also serves as the temporary home of the NFL's Rams since their return from St. Louis and is a past home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the former Los Angeles Raiders and the UCLA Bruins. The Coliseum once seated more than 100,000 spectators and now seats 93,600. Renovation will reduce that to 77,500.
Historic LA venue renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 05:52 PM

LOS ANGELES

Historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.

University of Southern California President C.L. Max Nikias announced the new name Monday during a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $270 million renovation of the 95-year-old stadium.

The Coliseum is home to the USC Trojans football team and is now managed and operated by the university.

Opened in 1923, the stadium hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics and will see the games again in 2028.

It also serves as the temporary home of the NFL's Rams since their return from St. Louis and is a past home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the former Los Angeles Raiders and the UCLA Bruins.

The Coliseum once seated more than 100,000 spectators and now seats 93,600. Renovation will reduce that to 77,500.

