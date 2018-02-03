Sports

Beard's 2 late 3s lift FIU, stun Louisiana Tech, 71-68

The Associated Press

February 03, 2018 06:56 PM

MIAMI

Brian Beard Jr. hit two 3-pointers in the final three seconds to give Florida International a come-from-behind 71-68 win over Louisiana Tech in a wild finish to a Conference USA battle on Saturday night.

Beard tied the game at 68-68 on a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left. Jy'lan Washington turned the ball over on ensuing in-bounds play, giving FIU the ball near mid-court. Beard caught the in-bounds mass near the jump circle, dribbled twice and launched a desperation shot that connected at the buzzer for the win.

Beard, who scored 23 points to spur the Panthers 76-70 win over Southern Miss Thursday, finished with 19 points and dished 10 assists. Eric Lockett scored 15 points and Trejon Jacob added another 12 for FIU (11-13, 5-6).

Amorie Archibald got the Bulldogs even with a free throw with 1:04 left and Washington and Oliver Powell each hit two from the line to put LaTech up, 68-65 with :10 left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jacobi Boykins had 13 points and Archibald added another 12 to lead Louisiana Tech (14-10, 5-6).

  Comments  