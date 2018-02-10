Sports

Florida A&M beats North Carolina Central 65-56

The Associated Press

February 10, 2018 07:19 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Desmond Williams scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida A&M held off North Carolina Central 65-56 on Saturday night.

Williams also grabbed eight rebounds, Marcus Barham added 20 points and Elijah Mayes scored 13 for the Rattlers (5-22, 4-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Florida A&M trailed 46-42 in the second half but rallied with a 19-3 run to lead 61-49 with 2:37 left.

North Carolina Central cut the deficit to 61-56 at 1:24 but Williams' jumper with 46 seconds left pushed the lead back to seven and Nick Severado punctuated the win with a putback dunk.

Raasean Davis had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Davis had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half when the Eagles trailed 28-25. Pablo Rivas added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (12-12, 6-4).

