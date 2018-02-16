Robinson, Leonard help Colorado women beat Washington 76-56

Alexis Robinson scored 18 points, Kennedy Leonard added 14 points and matched a career-high with 13 assists, and Colorado jumped out with a 12-point first-quarter lead and cruised to a 76-56 victory over Washington on Friday night.
Colorado (13-13, 4-11 Pac-12 Conference) snapped a three-game skid while Washington (7-19, 1-14) has lost seven straight.
Robinson, who averages 11.7 points a game, was 7 of 15 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Leonard was 5-of-9 shooting, made two 3s and had six steals. Mya Hollingshed added 14 points for Colorado.
Amber Melgoza scored 15 points and Jenna Moser chipped in 13 for Washington.
Never miss a local story.
Leonard and Hollingshed each scored eight points and Robinson had seven as the Buffaloes jumped out on a 29-17 first-quarter lead and had a 48-35 halftime advantage. The Huskies cut the deficit to 12 points early in the third but didn't get closer.
Comments