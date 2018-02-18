Karin Harjo among few female ski coaches on World Cup level

US women's assistant coach Karin Harjo smiles as she poses for a portrait prior to a women's downhill training run at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Harjo's hoping to pave the way for even more women to step into a top-tier role with national teams, even if she doesn't really view herself as any sort of trendsetter in a male-dominated field. She sees herself simply as coach _ an Olympic-level coach at that. Michael Probst AP Photo