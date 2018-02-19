Ex-soccer coach jailed for 30 yrs for abusing young players

FILE - In this June 23, 1995 file photo, former English soccer coach and recruiter Barry Bennell appears in a Duval County courtroom in Jacksonville, Fla. A former youth soccer coach has been jailed for 30 years for abusing 12 young footballers after the judge called him the “devil incarnate.” Barry Bennell, a former coach at Crewe and scout for Manchester City, was convicted on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at Liverpool Crown Court of 50 child sexual offences committed between 1979 and 1991. The Florida Times-Union via AP, File Will Dickey