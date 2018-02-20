PLU has a new football coach, and he’s already studied the team from across the field

Brant McAdams isn’t afraid of ghosts.
He knows Pacific Lutheran University football has been synonymous with a Westering for the past 46 seasons.
And as an opposing assistant coach for two different universities, including the Lutes’ crosstown rival at the University of Puget Sound, McAdams has seen what has distinguished PLU from other programs.
McAdams, 33, wants to continue to build on that as the Lutes’ next head coach. His hiring was announced Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
“That is honestly one of the things that attracted me to the job — the opportunity to build on the past,” McAdams said. “We will continue to build on a strong tradition and build on a strong history of strong character development.”
After PLU and Scott Westering parted ways in mid-November after 14 seasons, the school conducted a large national search spearheaded by the Spelman Johnson consulting firm.
McAdams spent the past five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Trinity University in Texas, which is also his alma mater. His best season came in 2015 when the Tigers were ranked 17th in NCAA Division III in total defense (279.5 yards per game) and 19th in scoring defense (15.3 points per game). One of the team’s victories that season was a 23-13 win at PLU.
In 2016, Trinity fell to a top-70 defense nationally, but it still limited PLU to just a field goal in a non-conference rematch — a 9-3 Tigers’ win in San Antonio.
Last year, the Tigers were in the middle of the pack, ranking 140th.
Before that, McAdams served as Jeff Thomas’ first defensive coordinator at UPS (2010-12). The two were former staff mates at Redlands University.
“He brings such enthusiasm to every task that he does, and he will bring a similar approach to what they already have at PLU, but with his own spin on it,” Thomas said. “He has always taught character first.”
McAdams was on campus for his final interview with PLU officials Feb. 8-9, and said he met with the majority of the returning players for an hour in a team meeting.
He officially accepted the job over the weekend. He will start Feb. 26.
“Brant was extremely organized, a great planner and possesses the ability to create a vision for the future of our football program,” said PLU athletic director Laurie Turner in a released statement.
Jud Keim, who was the interim coach after Westering resigned, will remain on McAdams’ staff for at least next season. No other assistant-coaching hires were announced, but McAdams said he will lean on his Pacific Northwest ties in filling those positions in the near future.
The other finalists for the PLU job were Bert Bathiany, the defensive coordiantor at Denison (Ohio), and Ian Falconer, the assistant head coach at Pacific (Ore.).
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
Comments