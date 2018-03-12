Southampton counts cost of selling star players year on year

FILE - A Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 file photo showing Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino applauding during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Southampton fired manager Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday, March 12, 2018 in a bid to stop the team’s slide out of the English Premier League. The south-coast club decided to act two days after a 3-0 loss at Newcastle, after which Pellegrino said some of his players “gave up.” Frank Augstein, File AP Photo