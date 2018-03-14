AP Source: Seahawks reach deal with LB Barkevious Mingo

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Seahawks are turning to former first-round pick Barkevious Mingo to try to address a growing need on defense.
Mingo and the Seahawks agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $10.1 million on Wednesday, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. Mingo's deal includes $3.2 million in guaranteed money.
Mingo, 27, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 draft by Cleveland, but after three underwhelming seasons with the Browns has bounced to New England and Indianapolis the past two seasons.
Mingo started six games last season for the Colts and finished with a career-high 32 tackles. He'll likely be in the competition for the strongside linebacker spot in Seattle's defense playing near the line of scrimmage. Seattle has struggled to find a consistent option for that position since losing Bruce Irvin in free agency after the 2015 season.
Comments