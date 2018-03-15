Vikings cap Cousins welcome party, with $84M guaranteed deal

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins 8) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Landover, Md. Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is predictably the top priority on Minnesota’s offseason shopping list. Cousins will visit with the Vikings on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, after the league year begins, his agent Mike McCartney said.