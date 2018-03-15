Trade reunites McCourtys, brings Jason to Devin's Patriots

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, NFL football players Jason McCourty, left, Devin McCourty pose at the VIP Reception hosted by the NFLPA in New Orleans. The McCourty twins are back together. The Cleveland Browns traded cornerback Jason McCourty to the New England Patriots, reuniting him with his brother, Devin, on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The Browns also sent a seventh-round pick to the Patriots to get a sixth-rounder in return. Photo by Dario Cantatore