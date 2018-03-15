Sports

A freshman saved Gonzaga. Now he’s getting marriage proposals

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

March 15, 2018 01:20 PM

When Gonzaga freshman Zach Norvell Jr. hit a pivotal 3-pointer Thursday in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, the Twittersphere let out a collective sigh of relief.

With many fans picking the favored Bulldogs to win in their tournament pools, they were clearly nervous when North Carolina-Greensboro rallied to tie the score in the closing minutes. Then, Norvell sank a 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An offensive foul by UNCG that some fans saw as a Gonzaga flop and a Norvell free throw (that snapped a streak of four consecutive Gonzaga misses) sealed a 68-64 win for the Zags.

Here’s a sample of how fans reacted to Norvell’s dagger:

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Washington advances to the second round of the NIT

View More Video