Center John Sullivan returns to LA Rams with 2-year deal

Center John Sullivan has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams, agreeing to a two-year contract.
The Rams announced the deal Friday.
Sullivan started 15 consecutive games in his first season with Los Angeles. He sat out the NFC West champions' meaningless regular-season finale to rest along with four fellow linemen.
The 32-year-old Notre Dame product spent his first eight NFL seasons in Minnesota. He played one year in Washington before signing with Los Angeles last year.
Los Angeles' offensive line will return intact after all five starters didn't miss a game due to injury last season.
Along with Sullivan and standout left tackle Andrew Whitworth, the line includes right tackle Rob Havenstein and guards Rodger Saffold and Jamon Brown.
