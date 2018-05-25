Why Russell Wilson isn’t wearing shoes, what’s changed having a new play caller and coordinator

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
Mariners shortstop Jean Segura says a win like this shows the heart their team has. His walk-off hit to right field in the 11th inning scored Dee Gordon in the Mariners' 3-2 victory. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger talks about his game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Seattle's eventual 3-2 11-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger flipped over the wall for a catch in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. He talked about that afterward. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel had his second multi-hit game of the season and second this week in a comeback win over the Detroit Tigers. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez spoke after his start against the Detroit Tigers about his teammate and friend Robinson Cano, supporting him and saying he didn't think Cano took any performance-enhancing drugs.
Seattle Mariners right-hander Ryan Cook missed each of the past two seasons with injuries and surgeries. He struck out the first batter he saw and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his first outing on Thursday.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator Saturday night during a fight over his lackluster performance, which ended with Krista’s arrest. Glover denied his wife's allegations that she was attacked by her mother-in-law.