Recovered from knee injury, Bonney Lake’s Adair captures third consecutive state title

The tears started streaming down Dreakeanna Adair’s face as she glanced toward the gallery.
It was tears of joy after she won her third consecutive discus title at the 3A track and field state championships Friday morning at in Tacoma.
She leaves Bonney Lake High School this spring as the most decorated female athlete in school history, with four individual state titles to her name. Adair also won a wrestling title in 2017 as a junior.
But there was so much more to this win.
“It’s a great feeling,” Adair said. “Every year was different, but this one is a lot more emotional to me because it’s like a goodbye. I’m really happy.”
Adair embraced her throws coach, Jason Silbaugh, as she walked away from the throwing pit for the final time at Mount Tahoma High School.
Her final triumph comes just months after an MCL injury prematurely ended her wrestling season, and she was unable to compete for back-to-back Mat Classic titles.
“She’s come a long way,” Silbaugh said. “I think the disappointment of wrestling — when she couldn’t repeat — the pressure was on because she really wanted to do this.
“It’s a good closure to the rest of her high school career.”
Adair’s winning toss came on her second attempt in prelims. She uncorked a throw of 141 feet, 10 inches to win by more than seven feet over Gig Harbor’s Hadassah Ward.
“My throws, I wanted to go farther, but I’m happy where it ended up going,” Adair said.
Adair joins senior Brandon Kaylor as the second athlete in Bonney Lake’s history to win four individual state titles.
Kaylor was a four-time Mat Classic champion between 2015-18.
Adair, who will continue her career at College of Idaho, is also the first three-time track and field champion the Panthers have produced.
“To compose herself the way she did — especially the last couple weeks — and to overcome the injury that she had and not let that effect her is amazing,” Silbaugh said.
“She’s going to be the most decorated female athlete for individual events.”
South Sound crowns
Franklin Pierce senior Tyrell Edge won the 2A boys 110 hurdles in 14.9 seconds. He was the only competitor in the race to run sub-15 seconds, with Black HIlls' Sir Carter finishing second (15.26).
Enumclaw's Connery McLaughlin won the 4A boys javelin on his final attempt with a heave of 199-11 to beat Mead's Josh Farr by more than 5 feet.
As the sun set, Tahoma's Zachary Klobutcher won the 4A boys pole vault at 15-0, topping Auburn Mountainview's Kacey Provo by three inches.
Pole vault records fall
Two pole vaulters, Inglemoor's Kim Krames and West Seattle's Chloe Cunliffe, broke meet records.
Krames beat the 4A girls record with a height of 12-7 1/2. The previous record was set by Camas' Caleigh Lofstead (12-7) in 2015.
Cunliffe broke the 3A girls record at 13-8 1/2. Mountlake Terrace's Chinne Okoronkwo (13-3) last set it in 2015.
Comments