James Paxton said he had best curveball of the season in 11-strikeout outing

Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton struck out 11 batters, just shy of his career-high 16 strikeouts set earlier this month, in the Mariners' 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Safeco Field.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com