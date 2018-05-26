Lincoln’s Mwaura goes the distance, earns triple crown and meet record

For the final time in his high school track and field career, James Mwaura let the crowd bring him home.
The stands at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma erupted when the Lincoln senior crossed the finish line in record-breaking time in the 3,200-meter run Saturday afternoon.
Mwaura won his second consecutive Class 3A state title in the event, finishing in a meet-record time of eight minutes, 46.87 seconds.
“The crowd was just amazing,” Mwaura said. “They pushed me all the way. It was perfect for me, and I got the record. It was a good day.”
The meet record — which erased the 2014 run of Seattle Prep’s Joe Hardy (8:55.11) — wasn’t all Mwaura got.
His time in the 3,200, a personal-best by nearly five seconds, is also the top time in the event in the nation this year.
And, the final title of his high school career also completed the distance triple crown — state titles in the 1,600, 3,200 and cross country — he’s been striving toward throughout his time running for the Abes.
“I’ve been working on it for two years and to finally do it, honestly I have no words to describe this moment right now,” Mwaura said.
Simon says three
Lakes junior Dorien Simon became a three-time state champion, winning the 100, 200 and anchoring the Lancers’ 4x100 relay team.
“It feels great,” Simon said. “I’m glad I can wear the Lakes jersey, call myself a Lancer and be here next year and do it again.”
Simon blew by the field to capture the 100 title in 10.56.
“I had a really good start in that 100 and I felt really good,” he said. “Once I had that good start and came out of the blocks, I knew I just had to hold it.”
That gave him momentum for the day. Simon said he stayed hydrated, and ate between races to keep his energy up.
He earned another sprints crown in the 200 (21.5) later in the afternoon.
And he ran the final leg of the 4x100 (41.68), in which the Lancers were six hundredths of a second off the meet record.
Alex Dangtuw, Marquees Wade and Cody Roe ran the first three legs of the race.
Edge sees double
Franklin Pierce senior Tyrell Edge swept the 2A boys hurdles races in his final season.
He won the 110 hurdles Friday at 14.9, and blew by the field in the 300 hurdles Saturday at 38.93.
Edge is the second South Sound boy to sweep the hurdles the past two years, following River Ridge’s Josh Braverman, who swept in 2017 and now runs for Iowa.
Edge said after falling in the 300 hurdles in last year’s finals, it was redemptive to get this final win.
“I’m happy that I went out this year with a bang, and I get the chance to go forward with my next step and evolve for my next journey,” he said. “I’m ready.”
Stueckle defends 300
A day after seeing her 100 hurdles title swept away by Tahoma’s Alaina Brady, Emerald Ridge senior Karlee Stueckle successfully defended her 300 hurdles crown.
Stueckle, a University of Washington commit, set the all-time state record in the event two weeks ago in Sumner (41.76).
She ran a 42.2 on Saturday to repeat.
“Last night I went to bed and I was like, ‘I’ll wake up and I’m going to go get it.’ And I did it,” Stueckle said.
“That was my favorite. I’m never going to run it again, but it was a fun last one.”
Comments