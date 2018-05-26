Another nailbiter: Mike Zunino's walk-off homer keeps Mariners' 'remarkable' run going

First the Twins’ lost Byron Buxton.
Then the Mariners’ Nick Vincent and Jean Segura … as if they weren’t without enough players, already.
Then extra-innings.
All the twists and turns and lead changes — but no circumstance has seemed to matter much for the Seattle Mariners lately. They just find a way.
Like Mike Zunino. He had struck out each of his first three at-bats and was 0-for-4 entering that bottom of the 12th inning.
But like Zunino has seemed to pull off much this season season, he managed to overcome myriad ugly at-bats with a beautiful one.
He rocketed the two-out pitch over the left-field wall to send the Mariners to a 3-2 walk-off win after 12 innings on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field, coming almost a year after his walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th against the Twins.
The Mariners improved to 31-20, meaning they’re a season-high 11 games over .500 and are 5-0 in extra-innings games (including 3-0 in extras just this week).
They gained a game on the American League West-leading Houston Astros (34-19), who lost the Cleveland Indians much earlier in the day.
And how about another one-run win? The Mariners have played six consecutive games decided by one run – tying a club record – and they’ve won five of the six games.
They lead the majors with 15th one-run victories.
"It’s really a remarkable run we’ve been on and how we’ve done it," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
“Everybody is contributing and everybody feels like they have a part in it. They know that when they come to the park that somebody is going to have a hand in helping us win the ball game.”
The @Mariners keep rolling. #walkoff pic.twitter.com/73Nq12fPzx— MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2018
Zunino's bomb to Edgar's porch in left field came an inning after Mitch Haniger thought he had a walk-off shot.
Haniger got ahold of a middle-of-the-plate fastball and sent it 395 feet out to center field. That was a foot farther than Nelson Cruz’s two-run home run over the wall in right-center five innings earlier.
Twins center fielder Max Kepler, who replaced injured Byron Buxton, chased it down for an over-the-shoulder catch and the second out of the inning on a pitch that looked like might be Haniger’s 12th homer.
It did advance Gordon Beckham, who led off with a single in his first at-bat for Jean Segura, who left the game in the eighth after being kicked in the head when he slid into second base trying to break up a double play, to third base.
But Cruz hadn’t been hit by a pitch in a couple of games. He took the first pitch he saw in the 11th off his elbow, the same elbow that caused him to miss a couple games earlier this week. He leads the American League with eight hit-by-pitches.
Kyle Seager flew out to short, though, to end the threat.
But how about Juan Nicasio?
He looked every bit like the player the Mariners so sought this offseason, signing to a two-year deal. Nicasio faced six batters in the 10th and 11th innings, retiring all six with five strikeouts, which tied a career-high in a relief appearance.
But back to earlier.
The Mariners trailed 2-0 in the sixth inning before Cruz’s big bat showed itself.
Servais hadn’t so much challenged Cruz entering this 10-game home stand, but he certainly did suggest the Seattle Mariners needed their “Boomstick” to escape his slump this home stand.
Request delivered.
Cruz’s sixth-inning two-run missile just cleared the center-field wall and gave the Mariners a 3-2 lead.
That was just after Jean Segura’s solo shot to lead off the inning, with the Mariners trailing 2-0.
At what point is Wade LeBlanc no longer more than the Mariners’ hoped for?
Forget that – he’s just what they’ve needed.
LeBlanc pitched five scoreless innings before running into trouble in the sixth inning in his third chance against the Twins’ top of the order.
Brian Dozier started it with a single and reached second on a passed ball. That allowed him to score on Max Kepler’s ensuing double for the first run of the game.
Eddie Rosario followed with another double two batters later for a 2-0 Twins lead. But LeBlanc escaped further damage with two more outs to strand Rosario at second before Cruz hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom half of the frame.
Since LeBlanc transitioned from Mariners’ long reliever to Mariners’ starter, he has a 1.71 ERA in five starts (26 1/3 innings, five earned runs).
And, yet, a 0-0 record.
The Twins tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, just after Nick Vincent left the game with what was later called a strained right groin.
He got the first two outs, but signaled for Mariners trainer Rob Nodine after the third pitch he threw to Miguel Sano. He left the game.
So the Mariners brought left-hander James Pazos in. He walked Sano, allowed a single to Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar followed with a single.
Mitch Haniger’s throw from right field didn’t get Sano at the plate, but Zunino quickly uncorked a strike to second to get Escobar for the third out.
But no Vincent.
Then no Segura.
Segura had his third hit (he leads the majors in three-hit games) to lead off the eighth, but he left the game after Mitch Haniger grounded into an inning-ending double play, with Twins shortstop Gregorio Petit inadvertently kicking Segura in the head as he leaped over him on the throw to first base.
A couple of takeaways:
Wade LeBlank
Wade LeBlanc is considered an old-school pitcher. Probably because his fastball traveled about 10-mph slower than fellow lefty James Paxton’s does.
But he’s been just as effective since sliding into the rotation this month, posting a 1.71 ERA in his five starts since taking over for Erasmo Ramirez, who headed to the disabled list with a strain of his right Teres Major.
Keep in mind, LeBlanc hadn’t started since the 2016 season before this year. He spent all of last year pitching out of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bullpen.
But for all of these quality starts, he has an 0-0 record to show for it.
LeBlanc was in line for the win until the Twins tied it in the eighth inning. He finished after six innings, having allowed four hits, two runs and two walks with four strikeouts.
Defense does it
The Mariners weren’t getting much from their offense.
But some big defensive plays.
Start with Ben Gamel.
He dove, full extension, on Miguel Sano’s line drive to the left-center gap in the third inning for the third out – stranding a pair of runners on base.
Then there was Guillermo Heredia, ranging seemingly across all of center field to chase down Max Kepler’s hard-hit liner in the left-center gap for the final out of the 10th inning.
Mitch Haniger got in on that, seeding his throw from the right-field corner to second base in the ninth inning to get former Mariner Logoan Morrison for the second out.
And the Twins scored the tying run in the eighth inning, but when Haniger’s throw didn’t get to the plate in time to get Sano, Mike Zunino quickly fired to second base to throw out Eduardo Escobar for the final out of the inning and limit damage.
Here comes the boom
Nelson Cruz went 56 at-bats between his previous home run on May 3 and his go-ahead, two-run shot on Saturday night.
He went 83 at-bats between home runs in one stretch last year, but before that the longest he’d gone without a Cruz missile 72 at-bats in the 2015 season.
Translation: Cruz was due.
And it came in a big moment with the Mariners trailing 2-1 and Guillermo Heredia had just been thrown out trying to take third base when a ball just got past catcher Mitch Garver … though not very far.
Heredia got over-anxious and was thrown out.
Cruz followed one pitch later with his 394-foot HR over the wall in right-center, his eighth homer of the season.
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton crashed into the wall chasing it and it appeared he almost robbed Cruz. But he lay flat on his back for a few minutes before walking off the field. Max Kepler moved to center field to replace him.
Byron Buxton ran into the wall trying to grab a Nelson Cruz HR, he left with a cut over his left eye pic.twitter.com/UziMb6tOv7— Born Salty (@cjzero) May 27, 2018
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
