Mike Zunino slumped, then hits walk-off extra-innings homer
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts entering the bottom of the 12th inning before rocketing the two-out pitch over the left-field wall in a 3-2 victory over the Twins. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton struck out 11 batters, just shy of his career-high 16 strikeouts set earlier this month, in the Mariners' 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Safeco Field.
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto says in video that they went for biggest impact, and win-now impact in acquiring right-hander Alex Colome and outfielder Denard Span from the Tampa Bay Rays.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
Mariners shortstop Jean Segura says a win like this shows the heart their team has. His walk-off hit to right field in the 11th inning scored Dee Gordon in the Mariners' 3-2 victory. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger talks about his game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Seattle's eventual 3-2 11-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger flipped over the wall for a catch in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. He talked about that afterward. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.