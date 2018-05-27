New-look Mariners. Here's the details on the seven roster moves they made Sunday, with more to come

So many injuries.

So many Sunday roster moves.

Manager Scott Servais wasn’t going to get much sleep as it was after the Seattle Mariners played their longest game of the season before a walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning of a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

But then he and general manager Jerry Dipoto had to sort through the conundrum of roster moves required Sunday in the wake of injuries to Jean Segura and Nick Vincent, and adding right-hander Alex Colome from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Mariners made seven roster moves. Seven.

▪ RHP Alex Colome reported to the club. The Mariners acquired last season’s American League saves leader and outfielder Denard Span, who will report Monday, on Friday for minor league pitchers Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero.

▪ RHP Dan Altavilla was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. He was quickly cutoff while he was warming up for what Servais said was supposed to be a two-inning appearance in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

▪ Catcher Chris Herrmann was selected from Triple-A Tacoma and added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster.

▪ RHP Nick Vincent was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain, which could keep him out for multiple weeks.

▪ First baseman Daniel Vogelbach was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma for the second time this year.

▪ Utility player Taylor Motter was designated for assignment because the Mariners’ had to create room on the 40-man to add Herrmann.

And those moves don't include Segura undergoing concussion testing and Span to join the team Monday.

Busy day.

So busy Servais only had a brief second just to say high to his new bullpen arm, Colome.

"We had a lot of action this morning," Servais laughed. "I'm sure I'll talk to him hopefully more before I hand him the ball in the ninth inning."

Edwin Diaz is still the closer, but he had pitched four of the past five games and was unavailable for Sunday's game, meaning Colome became the de-facto closer Sunday — after he saved 47 games for the Rays last year.

Segura underwent concussion protocol Sunday morning and still had more tests to do, though he said he felt good. He took a hard, inadvertent kick to his helmet from Twins shortstop Gregorio Petit when he slid into second base on an inning-ending double play ball in the eighth inning and left the game.

"Hopefully I will pass the test so I don't have to worry," Segura said. "Right now, we don't need it. I don't need it now, either (he went 3-for-4 with a home run before the injury Saturday). The way we are playing, we don't need more guys out of our lineup. We'll see. Hopefully I can pass the test and come back."

Servais said that even if Segura passed the tests before Sunday’s game, Segura wouldn’t be added to their lineup.

“Jean could be out a day or two or longer. We’re not sure yet,” Servais said Sunday morning. They also had infielder Nick Vincej from Triple-A Tacoma in the clubhouse, though not on the roster. He's here in case Segura needs to head to the seven-day concussion DL.

Segura’s injury happened in the same inning Vincent signaled for trainer Rob Nodine immediately after throwing a pitch in the top half of the eighth. He had recorded the first two outs of the inning before walking off the field.

And about the same time Vincent left the Mariners' game, they called Rainiers manager Pat Listach, who quickly got Altavilla off the field. He was warming up to pitch for Tacoma in Las Vegas.

That was big. Because the Mariners used six relievers in Saturday's game and could use the bullpen help.

"Timing is everything," Servais said. "We were able to save him. Otherwise he would probably have gone an innnig or two last night and wouldn't be available (Sunday)."

But Chris Herrmann? Who’s Chris Herrmann?

The Arizona Diamondbacks had designated him for assignment on March 28, just at the end of spring training, and the Mariners picked him up to play for Triple-A Tacoma a week later. He’s spent six years in the major leagues with the Twins and Diamondbacks after being drafted in the 10th round by the Baltimore Orioles in 2008 out of Alvin Community College in Texas.

He was scrambling at his locker, with Dee Gordon and right-hander Ryan Cook warning him not to take the one directly underneath their clubhouse mini-hoop in case the ball takes a bad bounce and breaks anything in his stall.

Least of his concerns.

It was about 11 a.m., two hours until the start of the game when he was asked when he learned he’s be in the starting lineup.

“Twenty minutes ago,” Herrmann said.

And he had just come off of starting at catcher the night before in Las Vegas for the Rainiers.

Not that he minds. Not from where he was about a month ago, having been DFA's with two days left in the Diamondbacks' spring camp.

"And I wasn't really sure I was going to get another job," Herrmann said. "I felt like I was sitting at home with my family for about a week and a half. Thankfully the Mariners gave me a call and said they were interested in me and were willing to give me a shot to play again. So I'm just very thankful for the opportunity this organization has given me and hard work pays off.

"I tried to take care of my business (in Tacoma) as best as possible and it got me here again. So I'm super excited."

Servais said they added him and optioned David Freitas to Triple-A because of Herrmann’s versatility. He can play catcher, but also first base and outfield. And with Gordon already on the disabled list, Robinson Cano out with a fractured finger and 80-game suspension, Segura’s potential concussion, and how many injuries Nelson Cruz has dealt with (and Mitch Haniger missing a game last week with a bone bruise in his elbow) – the Mariners like the idea of versatility.

Servais also liked that Herrmann is a left-handed bat.

“The David Freitas move was the one – David has done a nice job for us and done what we expected him to do,” Servais said. “He’s done a nice job with our pitching staff and we were just looking for a little bit more offense.”

Herrmann was batting .266 (33-for-124) in 37 games with the Rainiers and he was second in the Pacific Coast League in drawing walks (34). He had reached base in 18 consecutive games before being selected to the Mariners.

Their top three in the order for Sunday’s game was Guillermo Heredia, Ben Gamel and Haniger. In at least one point this season they had Gordon, Segura and Cano in those spots (seems like forever ago, but they did).

But to add Herrmann to the 40-man roster they Mariners chose to designate Taylor Motter for assignment. Motter, 28, was hitting .197 with Triple-A Tacoma after going 4-for-15 (.267) in seven games with the Mariners last month.

The Mariners will have another move to make Monday to add Span.

