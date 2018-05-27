Mariners' Healy says he 'got monkey off my back' with go-ahead double to beat Twins

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit the go-ahead two run double in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Mariners' 3-1 victory to sweep the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com