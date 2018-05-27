After Giro win, Froome quickly changes focus to Tour

Britain's Chris Froome poses with the trophy of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Chris Froome has won the Giro d'Italia for his third consecutive Grand Tour victory. The four-time Tour de France champion had no trouble protecting his 46-second lead over defending champion Tom Dumoulin in Sunday's mostly ceremonial final stage through historic Rome. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo