Mariners activate Denard Span, will start for first time since Rays trade

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit the go-ahead two run double in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Mariners' 3-1 victory to sweep the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc had another quality start, allowing two runs in six innings as the Mariners eventually came back to win, 4-3, in extra innings on Saturday in Seattle over the Minnesota Twins.
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts entering the bottom of the 12th inning before rocketing the two-out pitch over the left-field wall in a 3-2 victory over the Twins. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton struck out 11 batters, just shy of his career-high 16 strikeouts set earlier this month, in the Mariners' 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Safeco Field.
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto says in video that they went for biggest impact, and win-now impact in acquiring right-hander Alex Colome and outfielder Denard Span from the Tampa Bay Rays.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.