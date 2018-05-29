Mariners rally (twice) but rough days for Felix Hernandez, Edwin Diaz against Rangers

Felix Hernandez passed Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax on the all-time career strikeout list in baseball history.
Sandy Koufax. Hernandez, the former Cy Young pitcher, now has 2,397 career strikeouts.
Yet this was a night he would leave after five innings and later charged with five runs, ticking his season earned-run average up 5.83 – and only reliever Marc Ryzepcynski (8.10) and injured Erasmo Ramirez (10.24) have higher ERAs on the pitching staff than Hernandez after the Mariners’ 9-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday.
He was asked afterward about passing Koufax for 46th all-time for strikeouts in baseball history — an accomplishment rooted in who King Felix was in the past, but transpiring in a time he's trying to find a semblance of his old self, or at least how he can resurrect himself into something still effective.
“It means a lot but all that matters is the Seattle Mariners — as a team,” Hernandez said. “We’ve been playing really good. I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed for my teammates. I just need to feel right and go out there and compete. The way we’re playing, I just need to figure it out and be better.”
The Mariners certainly weren’t going to keep this run of comebacks and one-run victories up forever, even if it felt like they might up until the final inning.
Jean Segura, in his first game back after missing the previous two games with a head injury, tied the game, 5-5, with a bases-loaded RBI groundout in the bottom of the eighth inning.
But just like in the sixth inning, the Rangers battered through their lineup in the ninth, though this time against Edwin Diaz and Chasen Bradford instead of Hernandez, James Pazos and Ryan Cook.
The Rangers scored four runs in the ninth, including three on Rougned Odor’s bases-loaded double on Diaz’s poorly located slider.
“I think all my pitches I didn’t throw with a lot of confidence,” Diaz said. “I lost command of my fastball a little bit and my slider command and they hit mistakes.”
The Mariners (33-21) had a chance to catch up to the Houston Astros, who lost earlier in the night against the New York Yankees, for a tie atop the American League West.
Instead they ended their four-game win streak after entering the day having won nine of their previous 10 games.
That happens.
Diaz entered in the top of the ninth for a nonsave situation – something he had a 1.29 ERA in entering this game (1.69 ERA in save situations).
But the four runs he allowed tied a career high for him.
“I’ve been pitching good this year and you’re going to have those days,” Diaz said. “Going into the game you’re not going to have your command and you have to battle. But I just have to flush this and come ready the next day.”
The Mariners walked 10 batters, including two hit-by-pitches, between seven different pitchers. That’s the most free passes they’ve allowed all season – after walking nine batters in a 9-7 win against the Rangers last month.
The Mariners had an incredible streak going of comebacks and one-run victories, winning with three runs or fewer night after night.
And they continued that drama-infusing trend, rallying twice from deficits.
They had a 4-2 lead entering the sixth inning – one they surely want back.
The Rangers batted through the order and scored three runs on all kinds of chaos.
Hernandez had allowed two runs to that point before Nomar Mazara led off with a double, Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled and Joey Gallo drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases.
Mariners pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. had already visited Hernandez in the inning, so out walked Servais to Hernandez’s chagrin, based off his reaction.
“My mechanics – I felt much better today,” Hernandez said. “I made some good adjustments before the sixth. It’s one of those games you feel great about it, just not everything goes your way and that’s the game.”
Hernandez said he and Stottlemyre watched a lot of videos before this start – ones from his 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons.
“Felix I thought was much more focused tonight, no question about that,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It just wasn’t our night.”
Left-hander James Pazos took over.
His first pitch got underneath Mike Zunino and was called a wild pitch. That scored one run. The next pitch was a passed ball for another run to tie it.
Pazos then appeared to strike Odor out, but umpire Jerry Meals lost track of strikes. Servais argued it and the umpires convened before correctly ruling Odor needed to head back to the dugout for the first out.
But Ronald Guzman, who reached base five times, followed with an RBI single to give the Rangers a 5-4 lead.
And the inning continued.
Right-hander Ryan Cook entered and hit Carlos Perez then appeared to hit Delino DeShields after, which would have loaded the bases. But review showed it actually hit DeShields’ bat. Cook later struck him out.
But it still got hairy.
Cook then walked Shin-Soo Choo, who homered off of Hernandez earlier in the game to actually load the bases (for the second time in the inning). But Cook struck out Jurickson Profar and followed with an adrenaline-infused yell into his glove as he walked off the mound.
All three of those runs were charged to Hernandez, and his season ERA ticked up to 5.83 after 12 starts … though it could have been a bit lower had Pazos found a way to strand those three baserunners (not easy).
“The guys in the bullpen had been awesome,” said Servaid of his bullpen which entered the day having allowed one run in 27 1/3 innings pitched (0.33 ERA) over their previous nine games.
“You’re just going to stub your toe every once in a while. No issues whatsoever giving any of those guys the ball. They’ve been that good.”
But the Mariners’ bats had found life, scoring their most runs since May 19.
Segura led off with a single in the first inning in his first at-bat since missing the past two games going through concussion protocols. Then Denard Span got his first hit as a Mariner – a double – in his second game since he was acquired in a four-play trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. Mitch Haniger followed with his 10th double of the season, which scored two runs, and Nelson Cruz was hit by a pitch to tie him with the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo for most hit-by-pitches in the major leagues (nine).
Ryon Healy followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1, Mariners.
The Rangers picked up another run in the second, but Nelson Cruz followed that hit-by-pitch with a leadoff home run over the left field wall in the third to put the Mariners ahead, 4-2.
Though Servais was wishing the Mariners had scored more runs with runners at second and third with one out in the first inning and bases loaded, one out in the eighth.
“We needed to push a few more runs across there,” Servais said. “Give a little bit more cushion to the bullpen. We haven’t done that very well as far as giving cushion to those guys. The margin for error is so small.”
Retaliation hit?
It seemed as if all of Safeco Field might charge the field in the first inning. The first pitch Rangers starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx threw against Nelson Cruz was an 89-mph fastball that tailed inside and plunked Cruz in the ribcage.
That was the ninth time Cruz had been hit by a pitch this season, and he entered the day leading the American League in that stat – one that caused him to then miss the ensuing game on two different occasions with contusions in his foot and elbow.
Two innings later, with the Rangers’ top of the order up, Felix Hernandez just happened to hit cleanup hitter Nomar Mazara with an 89-mph fastball on the first pitch he threw, which earned a warning point from umpire Jerry Meals.
But Cruz had the ultimate retaliation when he lasered a solo home run over the left-field wall to lead off the third inning – his ninth home run of the season.
Trouble with the first
Felix Hernandez entered the day leading the majors in first-inning ERA (12.27) of players how had thrown at least 10 first innings.
After that he’s been pretty good. But could he escape the first unscathed had been a question Mariners manager Scott Servais faced a couple times from Hernandez’s last start in Oakland … even whether he might take a page out of the Tampa Bay Rays’ playbook and use a reliever in the first inning and bring Hernandez in after.
“Felix will pitch the first inning,” Servais said prior to Tuesday’s game. “He will warm up in the bullpen, he will probably come in, they will probably play a song – they tend to do that here – he’ll take the mound and we’ll see what happens.
“He’s going to try to do a couple of things in his warmup, though, tonight that will hopefully work a little better.”
Hernandez got Delino DeShields to ground out, but then former Mariner Shin-Soo Choo launched Hernandez’s belt-high sinker away for a solo home run.
“Just fell behind with Choo and threw the sinker – it was a good pitch but he had a good swing,” Hernandez said. “Everything was better today, it’s just baseball. Stuff happens like that.”
Hernandez did get out of the first inning allowing just the one run, and lowered his first-inning ERA to 12.00.
Jean Jean the Hit Collector
Jean Segura had three hits in Saturday’s game before leaving with a head injury – when Twins shortstop Gregorio Petit inadvertently kicked him in the head while jumping over him for a double play.
After two games off, apparently Segura was ready. He finished 3-for-5 with hits in each of his first three at-bats and he drove in the game-tying run in the ninth on his RBI groundout.
He entered the game hitting .414 (29-for-70) since May 9. Segura leads the majors with 11 three-hit games.
Play of the game
Edwin Diaz didn’t throw the slider where he wanted on the outside part of the plate and Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor flared it to the left-field corner for a three-run double in the top of the ninth inning.
“That was a bad pitch,” Servais said. “That’s not where Eddy wanted it nor Z and sometimes that happens. Tough to execute all the time. If he would have got that ball where he wanted hopefully would have got a better result.”
It was a nonsave situation for Diaz, but his splits had indicated he was better in those situations entering the game, anyway, and the Mariners wanted to keep it tied for their hot hitters in the bottom of the ninth.
Instead, Diaz tied a career high with four runs allowed.
Top pitcher
These teams combined for 13 pitchers and not many had pretty stat lines by the end of this.
But how about Ryan Cook? The right-hander who hadn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2015 before being called up this month to the Mariners had a jam with the bases loaded and Jurickson Profar at the plate before getting out of it with a strikeout.
He struck out two for two outs in that rough sixth that he finally got Seattle out of.
Top hitter
Jean Segura had hits in each of his first three at-bats, including a double and finished 3-for-5 with an RBI, pushing his season batting average to .330.
That RBI was the game-tying run in the ninth inning on a slow-rolling chopper toward shortstop.
But you know you’re probably not going to win when the Rangers’ Ronald Guzman is reaching base five times, going 4-for-4 with a walks, double and three RBI.
Quotable
Rangers manager Jeff Bannister talked about their approach against Edwin Diaz.
“We’ve had some moments in the past,” Bannister said. “I think any time he comes in, he raises the concentration level of all our guys … Rougned had just a tremendous at-bat driving the ball the other way. That’s something he has been working on quite a bit here lately.”
