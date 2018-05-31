Mariners get their leadoff hitter back, hoping for a boost to the offense

It’s been 10 days, so Dee Gordon’s fractured toe is now fully healthy …
Quite unlikely.
As Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said recently, there’s no amount of two-percent milk Gordon could have been drinking in 10 days time that would have completely healed his bone that quickly.
Gordon apparently doesn’t need it fully healed, just enough to be comfortable doing what he does – running at Mach speed down the base paths and frequently ending the game with the most dirty jersey on the team from all the laying out he does.
“Dee runs on jet fuel,” Servais said recently. “Some of our other guys run on unleaded. That’s just the way he’s wired.”
The Mariners activated Gordon off the 10-day disabled list on Thursday and reinserted him into the lineup for their 7:10 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers, giving them some semblance of the top of their order again.
Jean Segura moved back down to No. 2 in the lineup, and he missed two games earlier this week with a head injury.
To make room, the Mariners optioned second baseman Gordon Beckham back to Triple-A Tacoma.
Gordon, despite being out since May 20, still leads the American League in stolen bases (16) and is second in the majors behind the Braves’ Ender Inciarte (18).
Gordon, who moved back to his Gold Glove position of second base after beginning the season in center field, is batting .304. He first injured the toe when he fouled a pitch off of it in Toronto, causing him to miss the Mariners’ May 10 game against the Blue Jays. Since that happened, Gordon is 7-for-40 (.175) at the plate. He was hitting .340 before the foul ball.
