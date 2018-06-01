Wade LeBlanc battled illness to earn first Mariners' win in dominant May
Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc finished May 2018 with a 1.72 ERA in six starts, earning his first win with a 6-1 Mariners victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31 despite entering the day with an illness.
Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31. He spoke about some of Dee Gordon's plays, him getting back on track and more. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing one unearned run. He has pitched 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and he said his confidence has soared now that he's two years removed from Tommy John Surgery.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager drove in the go-ahead run with a hard, two out single in the sixth inning and said this was the best he's felt at the plate recently. The Mariners beat the Rangers, 2-1, on May 28 to improve to 33-20.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit the go-ahead two run double in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Mariners' 3-1 victory to sweep the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.