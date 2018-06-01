Wade LeBlanc battled illness to earn first Mariners' win in dominant May

Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc finished May 2018 with a 1.72 ERA in six starts, earning his first win with a 6-1 Mariners victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31 despite entering the day with an illness.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com