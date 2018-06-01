Nelson Cruz on Mariners' winning ways: 'Hopefully we stay healthy and we can do the job – and go to the playoffs'

Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31. He spoke about some of Dee Gordon's plays, him getting back on track and more. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com