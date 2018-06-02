Mitch Haniger on first walk-off HR: 'Just happy to end the game, to be honest with you'

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger gave the Mariners a 4-3 walk-off victory with his opposite field home run in the bottom of the 13th inning to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, June 1. Highlights courtesy of The Seattle Mariners.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com