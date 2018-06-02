Mitch Haniger on first walk-off HR: 'Just happy to end the game, to be honest with you'
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger gave the Mariners a 4-3 walk-off victory with his opposite field home run in the bottom of the 13th inning to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, June 1. Highlights courtesy of The Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31. He spoke about some of Dee Gordon's plays, him getting back on track and more. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc finished May 2018 with a 1.72 ERA in six starts, earning his first win with a 6-1 Mariners victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31 despite entering the day with an illness.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing one unearned run. He has pitched 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and he said his confidence has soared now that he's two years removed from Tommy John Surgery.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager drove in the go-ahead run with a hard, two out single in the sixth inning and said this was the best he's felt at the plate recently. The Mariners beat the Rangers, 2-1, on May 28 to improve to 33-20.