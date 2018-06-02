Must see: Mariners' Dee Gordon works out after midnight on sprinkler-filled Safeco Field. That's dedication

Dee Gordon works out well after midnight of Mariners' 13-inning win over Rays Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon went 0-for-6 at the plate in a Mariners' 4-3, 13-inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. So there he was after the game, working until almost 1 a.m. on hitting. That's commitment. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com ×

