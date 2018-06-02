Mariners continue lights-out pitching. More Marco, electric Colome-Diaz combo get Mariners atop AL West

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: 'I love pitching for this team. We just love playing for each other right now' Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales continued his impressive run the past six starts on the mound with 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run in a 3-1 Mariners victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 2. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales continued his impressive run the past six starts on the mound with 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run in a 3-1 Mariners victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 2. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com