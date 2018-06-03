A day for the King: Felix Hernandez tosses eight innings, Mariners rally late to sweep Rays

Felix Hernandez stomped, bristled, shouted – this was as an adrenaline-infused, emotional outing for him as any this season.
Why not? The Seattle Mariners starting pitching staff has been so good and Hernandez has been so off. As much pride and consternation that exists in that King, he was not going to be the reason the Mariners couldn’t maintain their lead atop the American League West.
He wasn’t to be outmatched by the hometown kid on the other side. Blake Snell, a Shorewood High School graduate pitching for the first time at Safeco Field, tied an American League record with seven strikeouts to the first seven batter he faced, and left with 12 Ks after six innings, lowering his ERA to 2.36.
But this day was for Hernandez.
He pitched eight innings for the first time since the 2016 season and finagled his way out of some jams along the way before the Mariners’ rallied in the eighth inning to get him his sixth win in the Mariners’ 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
The Mariners (37-22) improved to a season-high 15 games over .500 with their three-game sweep of the Rays.
Bring on the Houston Astros.
The Mariners now head to Texas for a two-game series against the reigning World Series champions, after tying them atop the AL West standings with Friday’s win.
The Mariners had just two hits entering the eighth inning despite all of Hernandez’s efforts. Then Ryon Healy drew a leadoff walk against Jose Alvarado.
Former Mariner Brad Miller misplayed the catch on Guillermo Heredia’s bunt, allowing pinch-runner Andrew Romine to reach third base. Next thing you know, Denard Span singled through the right side of the infield to score Romine and tie the game, 1-1.
Dee Gordon followed with a bloop base hit over a drawn-in infield, just landing in shallow left field to score Heredia, who ran from first to third on Span’s single, to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.
That was enough.
Edwin Diaz shut the door for his 21st save and second save in as many days. He leads the major leagues in that.
Hernandez had been well-versed in his first-inning woes, entering the day with the highest first-inning ERA (12.00) of regular starters in the major leagues.
So he sat the first three he faced 1-2-3.
He got in the most trouble in the fifth.
Johnny Field and former Mariners catcher Jesus Sucre led off with back-to-back singles before the Rays gifted Hernandez an out with Mallex Smith’s sacrifice bunt to move the runners over. Hernandez then hit C.J. Cron, which loaded the bases.
Dig-deep time.
Hernandez struck out No. 3 hitter Joey Wendle before going down 3-0 against Matt Duffy. He got it to 3-2, aggressively kicked some dirt off the rubber and got Duffy to hit a comebacker his way.
Hernandez picked it, followed with an adrenaline-infused yell and then tossed to first to escaped unscathed.
This seemed about as emotional of a start Hernandez has thrown this season, coming less than six years after that fateful Sunday start against the Rays, when he threw the only perfect game in Mariners’ history.
Hernandez’s final line: eight innings, five hits allowed, one run, one walk and seven strikeouts on 106 pitches.
The lone run he allowed came in the fourth inning, when Miller hit a two-out double to score Daniel Robertson from first base.
Comments