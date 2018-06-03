Emotional Felix Hernandez leads Mariners: 'This is me. This is the way I have to pitch'
Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez pitched eighth innings and allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts, passing Dennis Eckersley on the all-time strikeouts list. He talked about it after the 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales continued his impressive run the past six starts on the mound with 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run in a 3-1 Mariners victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 2. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon went 0-for-6 at the plate in a Mariners' 4-3, 13-inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. So there he was after the game, working until almost 1 a.m. on hitting. That's commitment.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger gave the Mariners a 4-3 walk-off victory with his opposite field home run in the bottom of the 13th inning to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, June 1. Highlights courtesy of The Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31. He spoke about some of Dee Gordon's plays, him getting back on track and more. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc finished May 2018 with a 1.72 ERA in six starts, earning his first win with a 6-1 Mariners victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31 despite entering the day with an illness.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing one unearned run. He has pitched 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and he said his confidence has soared now that he's two years removed from Tommy John Surgery.