Belgium's Vincent Kompany warms up with during a training session at the Belgian Football Center in Tubize, Belgium, on Friday, June 1, 2018. Tomorrow, Belgium is playing a friendly soccer match against Portugal. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo
Kompany in Belgium's World Cup squad despite injury

The Associated Press

June 04, 2018 01:42 AM

BRUSSELS

Vincent Kompany has been included in Belgium's 23-man World Cup squad despite picking up a groin injury during a friendly on Saturday.

The veteran center back walked off the field early in the second half of Belgium's 0-0 draw with Portugal without waiting to be substituted. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said Kompany felt discomfort in his groin after overstretching in a challenge.

Martinez also named Los Angeles FC defender Laurent Ciman as a reserve in case Kompany's injury proves too serious for him to play in Russia.

Martinez says he will wait until the eve of Belgium's opening World Cup match, against Panama on June 18, before making a final decision on Kompany's fitness.

