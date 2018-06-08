High school boys soccer: The News Tribune's 2018 All-Area team

First- and second-team selections for The News Tribune's 2018 All-Area boys soccer team.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alec LaBarge, Sumner, jr. — Midfielder was always on the attack, leading the Spartans to their best finish in program history — a third-place trophy in 4A — with 24 goals and 13 assists. Was also the 4A SPSL MVP.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Todd Murray, Sumner — Also a longtime club coach with Washington Premier, Murray guided the Spartans to program history in his first season with a high school program. Sumner was 19-3 with a third-place finish in the state, and shared the 4A SPSL crown with Puyallup.
FORWARDS
Ethan Carlson, Puyallup, sr. — Puyallup earned a share of the 4A SPSL title with Sumner and a trip to the state playoffs behind Carlson, who tallied 13 goals and 16 assists. Embry-Riddle commit is a two-time 4A SPSL first-teamer.
Gilbert De La Luz, Franklin Pierce, sr. — Marched the Cardinals to the 2A state playoffs with 24 goals and 11 assists before an injury ended his season. Franklin Pierce was undefeated with the 2A SPSL Mountain MVP on the field, winning 19 consecutive matches.
Angel Herrera, Lincoln, sr. — 3A PCL offensive MVP was dynamic for the Abes, with excellent pace, distribution and finishing ability, coach Brian Lawson says. UPS commit finished with 15 goals and three assists.
Alex Velasco, Kentlake, sr. — Highline College commit scored a program-record 23 goals and added eight assists. 4A NPSL Cascade MVP finished his career with a flurry of Kentlake records, including 58 career goals.
MIDFIELDERS
J.J. Allen, Todd Beamer, sr. — Led the Titans back to the 4A state playoffs after playing an integral role when Beamer won it all a season ago. Two-time TNT All-Area pick and 4A NPSL Olympic first-teamer scored 15 goals and had 12 assists.
Zak Gregg, Todd Beamer, jr. — Paced the Titans with 18 goals and17 assists and helped Beamer make a return trip to the 4A state playoffs. Two-time 4A NPSL Olympic first-teamer.
DEFENDERS
Kendall Burks, Stadium, sr. — Cal State Bakersfield commit scored 12 goals and added eight assists as a center back. Two-time TNT All-Area selection and 3A PCL defensive MVP has lightning pace, coach Raphael Cox says. Burks was a big reason the Tigers made the 3A state playoffs.
Jared Butler, Sumner, jr. — 4A SPSL defensive MVP commanded a young Sumner back line that allowed less than a goal per game. Pitched in one goal and 10 assists during the Spartans’ historic run to a state trophy.
Logan Kinney, Gig Harbor, jr. — Center back didn’t miss a minute for the Tides, who won an undefeated 3A SSC title and reached the 3A state playoffs. 3A SSC defensive MVP anchored a Gig Harbor defense that recorded nine shutouts. Chipped in three goals and five assists.
Tannar Larson, Auburn Riverside, sr. — Led a defense that allowed just seven goals in league play on its way to a 4A NPSL Olympic title. Division MVP was part of nine shutouts and helped guide the Ravens to the 4A state playoffs. Pitched in six goals.
GOALKEEPER
Noah Carver, Franklin Pierce, sr. — Almost untouchable in the box, Carver recorded 12 shutouts — including five straight at one point — in Franklin Pierce’s run to the 2A state semifinals, and had a goals-against average of 0.43. 2A SPSL Mountain keeper of the year averaged 6.8 saves per game.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Donovan Allen, Fife, soph.; Bekele Dowty, Black Hills, sr.; Yitagesu Dowty, Black Hills, sr.; Jackson Winterrowd, North Thurston, sr.; Jakob Middlebrooks, Auburn Riverside, sr.; Martin Shehata, Stadium, jr.; Edwin Ochoa, Highline, soph.
Midfielders: Khalil Bredeson, Olympia, sr.; Billy Chissoe, Charles Wright, sr.; Manav Gill, Kentwood, sr.; Dane Helle, Puyallup, jr.; Jerry Lara, Clover Park, sr.; Trent Miller, Auburn Riverside, sr.; Raul Ramirez, Mount Tahoma, sr.; Trevin Snell, Gig Harbor, sr.
Defenders: Felix Angel, Mount Tahoma, sr.; Jordan Carmel, Todd Beamer, soph.; Dylan Chavez, Puyallup, jr.; Nate Jones, Gig Harbor, soph.; Reis MacNeill, Auburn Riverside, jr.; Mitchell Nee, Olympia, sr.
Goalkeepers: Riley Dunne, Auburn Riverside, sr.; Bernie Jones, Highline, soph.; Brandon Limes, Puyallup, jr.; Sawyer Price, Olympia, jr.; Alex Weaver, Mount Rainier, sr.
