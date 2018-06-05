Seattle Mariners 2018 draft updates: Who did they pick?

2018 SEATTLE MARINERS DRAFT PICKS

First round

11: RHP Logan Gilbert, Stetson

Baseball America rank: 19

MLB.com prospect rank: 16

Bio: Stetson, which has also produced ace pitchers Corey Kluber and Jacob deGrom, will play the University of North Carolina in this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Gilbert leads all of NCAA Division I pitchers with 157 strikeouts in 15 starts. He’s 6-foot-6, 225 pounds and is 23-2 with a 2.38 ERA this season while overcoming some dead-arm issues earlier this spring that pushed him down some MLB draft boards.

Second round

54: OF Josh Stowers, Louisville

Baseball America rank: 124

MLB.com prospect rank: 146

Bio: Another reach by prospect-ranking standards for the Mariners, selecting the speedy centerfielder in the second round. But amateur scouting director Scott Hunter said you don’t pass on players with a combination of speed and power, which is what they see from Stowers. Baseball America says he projects more as a left fielder, but Hunter sees him as a center fielder. He certainly fits the Mariners’ on-base mantra, hitting .336 with a .477 on-base percentage for Louisville this year.

Third round

90: C Cal Raleigh, Florida State

Baseball America rank: 78

MLB.com prospect rank: 150

Bio: First name is Cal, last name Raleigh, plays for Florida State, but his home town is Cullowhee (North Carolina). He’s 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and he hit .326 with 13 home runs in 62 games for the Seminoles this season, after originally committing to Clemson. He had a big freshman season when he hit 10 home runs in 2016, but then batted .227 last season. Baseball American says his potential is tied to hos power potential (maybe that reminds you of another Mariners catcher from a Florida university).

Fourth round

118: LHP Michael Plassmeyer, Missouri

Baseball America rank: 301

MLB.com prospect rank: 169

Bio: 6-foot-2, 199-pound lefty sits between 86-90 mph with his fastball, though has pumped it to 92 mph, though reports on him say his notice came because of his command and improved slider, as well as his spin rate on that fastball. He had walked 31 batters in 35 career starts (reminder: Mariners love pitchers who control the zone). Once pitched his way out of Missouri’s rotation before rebounding to become its best starter this season, going 5-4 with a 3.05 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings and 17 walks.

Fifth round

148: RHP Nolan Hoffman, Texas A&M

Baseball America rank: NR

MLB.com prospect rank: NR

Bio: Hoffman is a 6-foot-4 sidearm hurler, who didn’t think he’d ever be a sidearm pitcher until his Aggies coach, Rob Childress, suggested he try it. The junior from Lincoln, Nebraska, went from a 12.00 ERA to this year going 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA in 55 innings (with 53 strikeouts) in 33 relief appearances this season, throwing a fastball between 89-92 mph. He had transferred from Hutchinson Community College and holds that program’s all-time record for career strikeouts (168).

