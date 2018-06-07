Coach Pete Carroll sees a new energy, “freshness” to Seahawks’ offseason work

Michael Porter Jr. , who led Nathan Hale High School to a Washington 3A state championship and played one season at the University of Missouri, fields questions from reporters about his draft situation on May 17, 2018.
Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown says new line coach Mike Solari is deep into fundamentals—and that he’s excited Solari’s system will include more straight-ahead drive blocking and not exclusively zone blocking.
The Seattle Mariners selected right-hander Logan Gilbert out of Stetson University, the same school that produced ace pitchers Corey Kluber and Jacob deGrom. Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter said many wrote Gilbert off, but they didn't
Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter sits front and center with general manager Jerry Dipoto and chairman John Stanton nearby as they selected right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert in the first round (14th overall) in the 2018 MLB draft.
Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez pitched eighth innings and allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts, passing Dennis Eckersley on the all-time strikeouts list. He talked about it after the 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales continued his impressive run the past six starts on the mound with 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run in a 3-1 Mariners victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 2. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon went 0-for-6 at the plate in a Mariners' 4-3, 13-inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. So there he was after the game, working until almost 1 a.m. on hitting. That's commitment.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger gave the Mariners a 4-3 walk-off victory with his opposite field home run in the bottom of the 13th inning to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, June 1. Highlights courtesy of The Seattle Mariners.