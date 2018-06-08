DiVincenzo deals with scrutiny, visibility in new NBA world

FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) goes up for a shot past Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio. DiVincenzo is flying from one NBA city to another, working out in front of curious coaches and inquisitive general managers. He’s more at ease now that he’s gotten past the big draft decision, and the 6-foot-4 guard finds it a little more challenging in public, too. “I’m a lot more recognizable now,” DiVincenzo said Frida, June 8, in Indianapolis. “I used to be able to go to the mall or the movies. Now I can’t really do that because people come up to me all the time. But it’s a good problem to have.” Pool via AP, File Chris Steppig