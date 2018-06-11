Nelson Cruz, Mike Trout play Home Run Derby, but Mariners take the win

If you enjoy exit velocities and long distance sendoffs, this was your night.
Nelson Cruz: two home runs (three RBI)
Mike Trout: two home runs (two RBI)
Ryon Healy: one home run (two RBI)
Albert Pujols: One home run (one RBI).
But the Seattle Mariners were content settling for Trout’s one-man bashing, even his 459-foot, 115-mph exit velocity missile off of the batter’s eye over the center field wall in the eighth inning.
They still left with the 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at Safeco Field for their ninth win in their past 11 games, with Edwin Diaz pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 24th save, leaving Trout in the on-deck circle.
And the Mariners (42-24) left with their lead atop the American League West standings intact, pushing the Angels (37-30) to 5.5 games back.
With all the home runs, this game came down to a strikeout.
Wade LeBlanc allowed Trout and Pujols home runs in the top of the first inning.
That made it look like this would be the day LeBlanc would (finally?) regress to the mean, entering with a career 4.29 ERA, but a 2.29 ERA in his seven starts entering Monday.
But keep on waiting.
LeBlanc exited a gutsy performance with a shout and stomp off the mound to end the fifth inning with a bases-loaded, full-count strikeout of Justin Upton, leaving with a 5-2 victory.
That lasted until Trout’s bomb in the eighth – the second-hardest hit home run he’s hit in the past three seasons, according to MLB’s Statcast, which began tracking exit velocities in 2015.
That was one of three home runs this game to leave at exit velocities over 110-mph, with Nelson Cruz smoking a 114.6-mph shot over the center-field wall for a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and Pujols launching his at 110 mph in the first.
Cruz tied the game in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer over center field.
But all the bashing aside …
Maybe this is what proves that Wade LeBlanc is on more than just a good stretch of pitching. That maybe he has some staying power.
LeBlanc neared his season-high for pitches and the Mariners issues an intentional walk to Mike Trout to load the bases with two outs for No. 3-hitter Justin Upton.
Manager Scott Servais could have called on Chasen Bradford out of the bullpen for a right-on-right matchup. Bradford was warm. But he stuck with the lefty LeBlanc with the tying run at first base.
LeBlanc got Justin Upton swinging at a 3-2 cutter for the final out.
He shouted and stomped off the mound with the Mariners maintaining their 5-2 lead. He threw a season-high 92 pitches.
LeBlanc has gone 16 consecutive starts, dating back to his 2016 tour with the Mariners, without taking a loss. That’s the fifth-longest streak in baseball since the live-ball era in 1920, trailing the Yankees’ Whitey Ford (22), Expos’ Kirk Rueter (22), Reds’ Brooks Lawrence (18) and Yankees’ Jim Coates (17).
