Federal Way linebacker says he's staying home, commits to UW

Federal Way High School linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala says he's staying home.
The 2019 recruit, ranked as a three-star athlete by 247Sports.com, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Washington on Monday evening via Twitter.
"I want to say thank you to all the coaches and schools that showed interest and time into me," Tuputala wrote. "You guys are appreciated and I want to thank you.
"But I have made my decision to stay home and be a Dawg!"
Tuputala is listed as a 6-foot-3, 240-pound inside linebacker. He had growing interest from the Huskies, Federal Way coach John Meagher said, and earned an offer after a breakout performance at UW's Rising Stars camp earlier this month.
Tuputala won linebacker and defensive end MVP honors at the camp held at Husky Stadium.
"After that, they moved forward with offering him," Meagher said. "They've liked him for a long time."
He had offers from eight more Division I programs — including four Mountain West and four Big Sky schools and other Pac-12 schools — before choosing UW.
Tuputala led the Eagles in tackles the past two seasons and was a Class 4A NPSL Olympic first-teamer as a linebacker as a junior. He has been a two-way standout for Federal Way since his sophomore season.
"He's big, fast and strong — those things all add up to being a good college football player," Meagher said. "He's got the whole package."
Tuputala is in line to be the third player from Federal Way to join the Huskies since 2015. Former Eagles Chico McClatcher and Jared Pulu each have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
McClatcher, a former TNT All-Area player of the year, put together two impressive seasons as a slot receiver before a broken ankle derailed his 2017 campaign four games in. Pulu, a defensive lineman, appeared in 10 games in 2017.
"I think it's great for kids from Federal Way to be able to see they can make their dreams come true like that," Meagher said.
Tuputala is the first linebacker to join the 2019 recruiting class and ninth player overall.
The Huskies have eight more verbal commitments, including two of the top three high school players in Washington in Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris and Rainier Beach offensive lineman Nathaniel Kalepo.
