WORLD CUP: Rossi explodes into life as Italy wins 3rd title

FILE - In this July 5, 1982 file photo, Italy's Paolo Rossi, left, celebrates, after scoring the second goal for his team during their World Cup match second round soccer match against Brazil, in Barcelona, Spain. Italy, who beat Brazil 3-2 in a classic match, went on to win the tournament with Rossi scoring six goals. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. File AP Photo