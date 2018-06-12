Coach Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas skipping Seahawks minicamp

Ty Koehn, a pitcher for Mounds View High in Minnesota showed amazing sportsmanship after striking out batter Jack Kocon to send his team to state. As his teammates celebrated, he went straight to the batter, a longtime friend, to console him.
Washington Capitals fans took to the streets to erupt in joy after their team won the Stanley Cup Final over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Capitals' win marks Washington D.C.'s first major sports championship since 1992.
Michael Porter Jr. , who led Nathan Hale High School to a Washington 3A state championship and played one season at the University of Missouri, fields questions from reporters about his draft situation on May 17, 2018.