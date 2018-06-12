So. Many. Dingers. Mariners ride Haniger, Healy power surges, survive Mike Trout

Thought one-man-wrecking-crew games were reserved for Mike Trout?
Mitch Haniger’s two home runs weren’t enough.
Then he had to disappear into the right field corner in the top of the sixth inning, chasing what Luis Valbuena assumed was a double.
Then a throw from 242 feet away, Jean Segura’s swiveling, behind-the-back tag and Safeco Field was in uproar with Valbuena out at second base.
So much for Valbuena’s bat flip.
“It was kind of a karma play,” Mariners pitcher Mike Leake said.
And that was just the start of the highlight-reel bonanza that was this Seattle Mariners-Los Angeles Angels game Tuesday night.
Haniger had his second multi-homer game of his career and added that rope from the right-field corner. Ryon Healy hit two home runs, and so did Mike Trout (again).
But for the second consecutive night, the Mariners survived Trout’s shellacking with power bats of their own for a 6-3 victory, with Edwin Diaz striking Trout out for the final out of the game and his 25th save of the season.
“Obviously Mitch Haniger – what a game. Wow,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “A couple of home runs and an unbelievable throw.”
Make that 19 games over .500 for the Mariners (43-24).
Yes, 19 games over .500. They haven't been 19 games over since 2007 and the Mariners retained first place in the American League West, leading the Houston Astros by a half game. This June gauntlet of a schedule is really just getting going, but Seattle is 9-2 so far this month.
“It’s been fun,” Haniger said. “Even when we’re not hitting home runs and we’re in close ball games, the energy has just always been really good this year. And team chemistry has been great. It’s been really fun playing with these guys and we’ve been pitching awesome and playing good defense. Everything is kind of clicking right now.”
In two games since the Angels came to town, these teams have combined for 12 home runs.
The Mariners had first base open for Trout in the top of the seventh inning after Ian Kinsler stole second base. But Trout had two strikes on him and Ryan Cook had a changeup drift onto the inside corner.
Gone.
That trimmed the Mariners’ lead to 4-3 and was Trout’s second home run of the game and second against Cook in as many nights. It also made Trout the career leader for home runs at Safeco Field for a non-Mariner – his 20th at this field to pass Mark Teixeira.
Trout has hit 31 home runs in his career against the Mariners. No other opponent has seen more of those, and he’s also the first to have back-to-back multi-homer games at Safeco Field.
He also chased down anything in the realm of his vicinity in center field, defensively, including a leaping catch at the warning track to send Nelson Cruz back to the dugout.
“We saw it again tonight – Mr. Trout,” Servais said. “He’s given me and a bunch of our pitching coaches … he’s really tough to pitch to. Some of the pitches he hit out tonight were kind of where you want to throw them and he still does damage.
“I think one of the guys on the bench said, ‘Skip, I could go back to high school right now and not put up the numbers he’s putting up in this league.’ He’s on one of those runs and he’s certainly done some damage in this park recently.”
But, as these 2018 Mariners do, they had answers.
Ryon Healy homered for the second consecutive game with his solo shot in the sixth. He followed his next at-bat in the eighth with another solo homer to push the Mariners’ lead to 6-3.
These two teams have combined for 12 home runs in two games this series.
But maybe the kicker was the first run not to come on a long ball.
Dee Gordon had a base hit for the third time in the game – after entering the game 0-for-hit-last-16 – to lead off the seventh inning and Jean Segura followed with a double the other way for an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh, ensuring that the Angels would need more than another Trout bomb to come back.
But Haniger, one they call “Hanimal,” set the tone.
Haniger roped a solo home run over Trout’s head in center field in the bottom of the first inning. That staked the Mariners to a 1-0 lead.
Then Trout tied it with a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning, golfing a slider on the bottom outside corner and pulling it over the left-field wall.
Then Haniger, again.
He followed with a two-run blast in the fifth inning and the Mariners never trailed again, despite Trout’s two-run homer in the seventh.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
Twitter: @TJCotterill
