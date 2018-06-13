Ryon Healy hits two homers in Mariners win: 'I figured I should join in on the party'

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy has hit three home runs his past two games to give him 13 for the season. And he helped the Mariners to a 6-3 victory over the Angels on Tuesday to improve to 43-24.
TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com